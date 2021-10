The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs came to Rossville on Tuesday night looking to spoil Senior Night for the Ridgeland volleyball team. However, the Lady Panthers would have none of it and rallied from as many as seven points down in the second set to sweep the Region 7-AAAA match, 25-17 and 25-21, in front of a raucous student section at Panther Gymnasium.

CEDARTOWN, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO