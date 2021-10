Joel Dixon - 8 When a man saves a penalty, even if it was a bit of a weird one, his mark goes up by at least one. So Joel gets a good, solid eight from me. His distribution, obviously mostly short ten/fifteen yard passes in line with our playing philosophy, was sound enough, apart from one abhorration when he passed it straight to the opposition. He is confident at sweeper keeping, although his header clear from a lofted through ball over the top could’ve caused issues, landing at the feet of David Davis, who luckily failed to take advantage of the fact Dixon was miles from his goal.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO