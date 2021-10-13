CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City Council Applies For $35 Million In Funding For Hotel That Will House Homeless Families

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento City Council agreed to submit an application for $35 million in funding for the new Vista Nueva project in Natomas. There are a few things driving the price, most of which are real estate-related.

City Council Takes Action to Assess Utility Bill for Abandoned Hotel

The Morris City Council at their Tuesday meeting adopted an assessment for current services in regards to the final uncollected utility bill for the now abandoned Morris Grand Hotel. City Manager Blaine Hill explained on the KMRS Community Connection that utility bills are ultimately the responsibility of the property owner, even on a rental property. If the bills are not paid, the City has the authority to add a special assessment to the property owner’s property taxes.
MORRIS, MN
Parents Plan Statewide Walkout On Monday Over California’s School COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A number of parents say they planning to pull their children out of school on Monday to protest California’s looming COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Hundreds of protesters descended on the California State Capitol on Monday morning. Other rallies are also planned across the state. Some parents say they are concerned about the long-term effects the vaccine might have on a child. Others are concerned about personal choice. “The vaccine mandate I don’t think should be forced upon anybody,” said A.J. Fernandez. A UC San Francisco infectious disease expert is trying to assure parents that the vaccine is safe. “The FDA, when they fully approve something, they go through months of data. They really are about safety,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi. “So, I want parents to feel comfortable that when the FDA fully approves this that it’s safe for their children,” she added. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement back in October. Children in grades 7-12 must either be vaccinated or get an exemption. The mandate will go into full effect once the vaccines get full FDA approval for ages 5-1. Many school districts, like Sacramento City Unified, are urging parents to keep their kids in class.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Caltrans pauses ‘sweeps’ of homeless camps but city of Sacramento continues

Caltrans has paused homeless encampment clean-ups in Sacramento indefinitely, after clearing several near X Street in late September and early October. This comes after several community members, including City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, criticized Caltrans. Agency spokesperson Matt Rocco says there is “no timeline” for resuming clean-ups, which are also referred...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Flint City Council discussing how to spend $47 million in stimulus funds

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council is holding a special meeting Monday on how to spend $47 million of American Rescue Plan funds. Back in February, the city expected to get close to $95 million in federal dollars to be used for COVID-19-related expenses. Council members have been talking about how to allocate $47 million from those funds for months.
FLINT, MI
COVID: Masking Rules for Certain Indoor Locations Relaxed in San Francisco, Marin County

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As of Friday morning, fully vaccinated individuals can now go unmasked at certain indoor places in San Francisco and Marin counties, according to health officials. The relaxed rules apply for offices, gyms and certain other settings with 100% full vaccination, as COVID-19 cases recede and vaccination requirements for employees of businesses go into effect, health officials announced last week. The revised mandate, which went into effect Friday, exempts the mask requirement in what officials described as “select” settings with 100% vaccination. All of the following requirements must be followed: The host, employer or organizer has verified all individuals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Harrison Town Zoning Board Allows Construction On $1 Million New Home To Proceed

HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The town zoning board in Harrison voted Thursday night to allow construction on a $1 million new home to proceed. Nearby homeowners argued the lot was wrongly subdivided, the building permit was improperly issued and the five-bedroom house should be torn down. READ MORE: Fight Over A Big House On A Small Lot Heats Up In Harrison After siding with concerned residents in July, the board reversed course Thursday. Neighbors say they’ll meet with lawyers to decide the next step.
HARRISON, NY
Sacramento leaders want to turn a downtown motel into permanent housing for the homeless

Sacramento leaders plan to apply for state funding to convert a downtown motel into permanent housing for the homeless. The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Commission last week voted to apply for about $35 million in state Project Homekey funding for the Best Western Sutter House motel at 11th and H streets, said SHRA spokeswoman Angela Jones. The City Council is expected to consider the item Tuesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Six applying for appointment to the vacant San Jacinto City Council seat

The San Jacinto City Council learned six candidates have applied to be appointed to the vacant city council one day before the deadline for applications to be turned in to the city clerk. Deadline for candidates to apply for the open seat was Oct. 6, leaving the council to pick one of the candidates for appointment within a 60-day period or a special election would have to be held. Those applying are for the open seat left by former council member Joel Lopez who remains in jail awaiting trial on three alleged felony counts. Since he failed to take his seat or call in an excuse after July 20, his seat was declared vacant by the city attorney and the remaining four council members on Sept. 21 after continued non-appearances at council meetings. The call for members of the community to.
ELECTIONS
Palm Springs City Council approves PSUSD SRO contract with amendment on funding

The Palm Springs City Council voted 4-1 to approve a new contract for school resource officers, however, there was an added amendment on the source of funding. The move brings the Palm Springs Unified School District one step closer to bringing back a full-time police officer at the Palm Springs High School and Desert Learning The post Palm Springs City Council approves PSUSD SRO contract with amendment on funding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Denver committee OKs $9 million addition to supportive housing program for homeless

The Denver City Council housing committee approved a more than $9 million addition to a supportive housing program Wednesday, expanding housing placement and treatment for homeless residents. If approved by the full council, this would bring the current $1.2 million contract with Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to over $10.2...
DENVER, CO
Marin seeks state funding to buy Greenbrae building to house homeless

The Marin County Board of Supervisors has unanimously endorsed an effort to convert a former skilled nursing center in Greenbrae into 43 apartments for homeless residents. On Tuesday, supervisors approved the plan to apply for up to a $16 million grant from the state’s Project Homekey program. If the request is granted, that funding would subsidize the estimated $21 million renovation of the property at 1251 S. Eliseo Drive near MarinHealth Medical Center.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Dublin City Council to Fund Eden Housing Project

DUBLIN — The city council agreed to put $5.05 million in Alameda County Measure A-1 bond funds toward the proposed Eden Housing project on Regional Street. In a unanimous vote Oct. 5, the council committed to paying the developers a portion of the city’s $7.9 million from Measure A-1 to fund the proposed 113 unit affordable rental housing project.
DUBLIN, CA

