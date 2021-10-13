CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Roche says Ocrevus drug reduces need for walking aids for MS patients

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Roche said its Ocrevus treatment showed fewer patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis needed walking aids, the company said on Wednesday. There was a 35% reduction in the need for a walking aid in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) after seven and a half years of taking Ocrevus, the company said. There was also a 29% reduction in the 48-week progression in primary progressive MS after 8 years after starting taking the drug, it added.

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Roche says Alzheimer’s antibody gets U.S. breakthrough designation

ZURICH (Reuters) – Roche said on Friday its gantenerumab antibody had received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said in a statement it expected further data on an ongoing Phase III study in the second half...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ajmc.com

Study Finds Some Disease-Modifying Therapies Reduce COVID-19 Protective Immunity in Patients With MS

Some immunosuppressive medications, particularly anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies, were found to reduce antibodies designed to protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have recovered from COVID-19, investigators concluded. Immunosuppressive medications for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) were found to cut the levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Multiple Sclerosis#Ms#Zurich#Reuters
Newsbug.info

FDA approves Roche drug for non-small cell lung cancer

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Roche's Tecentriq as adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy, for adults with Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, the company said in a statement. The approval was based on results from an...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Newswise

New clinical research published online in the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology investigated three treatment approaches for a type of inflammatory arthritis in children called polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA).

New clinical research published online in the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology investigated three treatment approaches for a type of inflammatory arthritis in children called polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA). The study results showed improvements in pain and mobility with all treatment options, with potential increased benefits in disease activity using early combination therapy with biologic and non-biologic drugs together. The study was funded by the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Regeneron cocktail reduces viral loads in hospitalized patients with COVID-19

The antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab significantly reduced viral loads in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who were receiving low-flow or no supplemental oxygen, data presented at IDWeek showed. The combination therapy, known as REGEN-COV (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), also reduced the risk for death within 28 days by around 36% (95%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

ECTRIMS/EAN Statement on COVID-19 Vaccination in MS Patients

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) and the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) have produced a joint position statement on COVID-19 vaccination for patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). The statement was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Novel Anti-CD20 Drug Shows Promise in Relapsing MS

Ublituximab, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting CD20, lowered relapse rates relative to teriflunomide (Aubagio) in two identical phase III trials of people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS). At 96 weeks, ublituximab significantly reduced annualized relapse rate (ARR) by 59.4% (P<0.0001) over teriflunomide in ULTIMATE I, and by 49.1% (P=0.0022) over...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

ECTRIMS: Reduced Covid-19 Response Seen in MS Patients on Some DMTs, Not Others

Treatment with S1P Modulators, anti-CD20 linked to poor IgG response. Among multiple sclerosis (MS) patients on disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), treatment with sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulators (S1P) and anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody therapies were associated with lower IgG immune response to vaccination against Covid-19 compared to treatment with other DMTs, researchers report. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Infrared light therapy might aid dementia patients

Infrared light therapy might have the potential to help people living with dementia, according to researchers. A pilot study, led by Dr. Paul Chazot, Durham University, UK, and Dr. Gordon Dougal, of Maculume Ltd, found improvements in the memory, motor function and processing skills of healthy people with normal intellectual function for their age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy