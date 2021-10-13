CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

CITY OF CRANSTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING

cranstononline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Plan Commission Recommendation to the City Council. (REMANDED by the City Council Ordinance Committee 9.15.21) There will be a Public Informational Meeting to consider a proposed amendment, Ordinance No. 7-21-17 to the Zoning Ordinance and the Official Zoning Map to change the zoning for certain property located on 0 Sage Drive and known as Assessor’s Plat 35, Lot 2 (the “Property”) as zoned A-80. The subject property is depicted on the enclosed map.

