I have mentioned before that my husband is a teacher. He made the comment to me the other day that he thinks the kids are trying for a record number of fights in his school this year. There have also been a huge number of articles in the news lately about an increase in violence toward health care providers and first responders in the last few years. Mass shootings plague our nation and have horrifically touched our community. Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like things just keep getting more and more violent. Unfortunately, that tendency is showing in domestic violence as well.

TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP ・ 9 DAYS AGO