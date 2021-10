NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Bears WR Allen Robinson II (ankle) is expected to play in Week 6. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Robinson is in line to play through his ankle injury. While he hasn't missed any time this season, you wouldn't know it looking at his stat lines. Robinson has scored fewer than 10 PPR points in all five games this season and has drawn fewer than six targets in each of his past four games. He's been quarterback proof up until he met Justin Fields. While that is expected to change, we can't trust Robinson in fantasy until we see it come to fruition. Would you rather have Robinson pop on your bench or bust in your starting lineup? That is the question to be asked here.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO