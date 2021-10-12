CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago brands earn RVDA Quality Circle Awards for dealer satisfaction

By SUMMIT-TRIBUNE STAFF
Globe Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinnebago Industries, Inc. announced in an Oct. 12 news release that all three of its RV premium brands have achieved the prestigious Quality Circle Award from the National RV Dealers Association. The awards will be presented on Nov. 11 during the RV Dealers Convention/Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company’s...

