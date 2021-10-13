CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

So You're Getting a Masters in Analytics

Cover picture for the articleMy advice to aspiring data scientists and analysts entering these programs. The new school year is right around the corner and I have gotten a few requests from new students entering a Data Science or Analytics program to talk about my experience in graduate school. I graduated with a Masters of Science in Analytics from the University of Chicago in June 2016. It was an amazing experience that helped propel me into a new career but there are definitely things I wish I had known or would have done differently.

Government Technology

Purdue to Offer Online Master’s Program in Data Analytics

Purdue University Global, Purdue’s online affiliate for adults, will offer a new Master of Science degree program in data analytics as part of ongoing efforts to help meet a growing demand for data experts, the university announced last month. According to a news release, the degree program includes concentrations in...
COLLEGES
ncsu.edu

Marketing Analytics Grad Gets Ahead of the Curve

A few years into her career in the corporate world, Claire Mangum began thinking about which graduate degrees could drive her career forward, allow her to grow professionally and help her gain a competitive edge. A proud, third-generation graduate of NC State, Mangum toyed with the idea of applying to...
COLLEGES
towardsdatascience.com

Learning To Code In Your 30s

If you’re writing your first lines of code at age 30, it’s easy to feel like its too late. There are plenty of talented programmers that are way younger than you, and it’s hard not to be overwhelmed. I wrote my first useful lines of code at age 29. While...
PYTHON
towardsdatascience.com

The Life of a Data Analyst

Medium is my creative outlet these days. As a data analyst, I get to be a little creative, like when I am designing a dashboard or solving an interesting problem, but it’s not a large percentage of my job. So, instead of getting frustrated about the harder parts of being...
#Data Science#Data Analytics#Data Wrangling#The University Of Chicago
Why are Data Science Jobs Hard to Get When They’re the Most In-Demand?

In the rapidly expanding technological world of today, people from the right, left and center are starting their career in data or making career shifts after decades of experience in finance or going back to school to get a Data Science degree. Having navigated the data science job market for securing internships and full-time offers recently, I’ve had a first-hand encounter with the realities of what I’d like to call — a coconut field.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

7 Data Science Myths That We Should Leave Behind in 2021

Busting common wrongful thoughts about the field of data science. Every field is surrounded by myths, which started by some people and spread like wildfire through the years and countries. Unfortunately, these myths are often easy to believe, and that’s why they stick around for a long time and need to be busted by the people in the field.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Take Your Python Visualizations to the Next Level with Manim

Efficiently communicating mathematical ideas and results to a variety of different audiences is a skill every good data scientist needs. When presenting to non-technical audiences, what information to include is always a big question. Coming from a mathematical background, I always wish to include brief high-level explanations of the process...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

R²: An Intuitive Metric to Measure the Accuracy of a Model

Modeling data is probably the most frequent task in Machine Learning and Data Science. The question that comes inevitably along with modeling is the prediction accuracy for unseen data points. Various measures for accuracy have been proposed, and each of them has its up and downsides. This article explains the intuition behind the R² indicator, also known as the coefficient of determination.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Getting Started with R Shiny

Take the first steps towards becoming an R shiny expert. Shiny is an R package that allows programmers to build web applications within R. For someone like me, who found building GUI applications in Java really hard, Shiny makes it much easier. This blog article will get you building Shiny...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Unlocking the Value of AI in Business Applications with ModelOps

Organizations have been investing in artificial intelligence capabilities for years to stay competitive, are hiring the best data scientist teams and are investing more and more in artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. However, implementing AI / ML models is not easy and the risk of failure is just around the corner. A solid methodology is needed to reduce this risk and enable companies to succeed.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Deploying A Deep Learning Model on Mobile Using TensorFlow and React

This project was completed jointly by Nidhin Pattaniyil and Reshama Shaikh. As mobile phones have become more accessible, consequently, mobile use has been increasing. Users are utilizing mobile devices over desktop more frequently, and apps on mobile are in high demand. These internet-connected devices provide an opportunity to bring the inference models closer to the user.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Julia Tutorial for 3D Data Science

Discover the make-it-all alternative to Python, Matlab, R, Perl, Ruby, and C through a 6-step workflow for 3D point cloud and mesh processing. If you are always on the lookout for great ideas and new “tools” that make them easier to achieve, then you may have heard of Julia before. A very young language that is less than ten years old 👶, and that is a super cool way to get into fast scripting/coding for quickly achieving working ideas 🌼.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Variable

At its core, data science is a discipline whose purpose is to help people—business owners, doctors, educators, public servants—make good real-world decisions. The assumption is that outcomes improve as our actions become more strongly informed by data. But is that always true? Can data lead us astray?. Vishesh Khemani explores...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

What is Data Governance?

“Data governance is a measure of a company’s control over its data”. Data governance is a data management concept. It is a measure of the control a company has over its data. This control can be achieved through high-quality data, visibility on data pipelines, actionable rights management, and clear accountability. Data governance encompasses the people, processes, and tools required to create consistent and proper handling of a company’s data. By consistent and proper handling of data, I mean ensure availability, usability, consistency, understandability, data integrity, and data security.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Smoothing Splines in R

One of the most frequently asked questions about regression splines is “How to determine the number and positions of knots?” A lot of methods out there can address this topic, but there’s a shortcut to avoid considering such questions in the modeling. It’s the smoothing splines. Concept of Smoothing Splines.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Kernel Methods: A Simple Introduction

The basics of kernel methods and Radial Basis Functions. The bias-variance dilemma dominates machine learning methods. If a model is too simple, the model will struggle to find appropriate relationships between inputs and outputs. However, if a model is too complex, it will perform better in training, but the will experience a greater difference in performance on unseen data, moreover, the complex models are often more computationally expensive. In an ideal world, we want a simple model that is fast to train and that is complex enough to find complex relationships between inputs and outputs. Kernel methods do this by mapping the input space of the data to a higher dimensional feature space, in which simple linear models can be trained, resulting in efficient, low bias low variance models.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

My Experience as a Data Engineer vs. a Data Scientist

When I first transitioned from data engineer to data scientist, I naively thought I simply needed to learn the data science skills necessary for the job. Years later what seems obvious now didn’t occur to me then. Today I’d like to the challenges I experienced along the way and how you can prepare to ensure a successful transition into data science.
towardsdatascience.com

Python Project’s Structure P2C

As a programmer, I find that coding is an art. When working on a complex project, there are many steps to follow in order to develop a coherent, solid, and sustainable code that can be read and resumed by other contributors:. First, it is essential to understand the problem in...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

MetaClean Automates Peak Quality Assessments

Leverage machine learning to detect poor quality integrations and save hours assessing peaks manually. Even the best metabolomics pipelines have a degree of variance, which can cause poor peak integration between samples. This reduces your ability to accurately quantify a metabolite, and usually means that you have to manually check the quality of every peak (of interest).
SOFTWARE

