So You’re Getting a Masters in Analytics

The basics of kernel methods and Radial Basis Functions. The bias-variance dilemma dominates machine learning methods. If a model is too simple, the model will struggle to find appropriate relationships between inputs and outputs. However, if a model is too complex, it will perform better in training, but the will experience a greater difference in performance on unseen data, moreover, the complex models are often more computationally expensive. In an ideal world, we want a simple model that is fast to train and that is complex enough to find complex relationships between inputs and outputs. Kernel methods do this by mapping the input space of the data to a higher dimensional feature space, in which simple linear models can be trained, resulting in efficient, low bias low variance models.

