CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

PostGIS, A Complete Workflow

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTackle geospatial challenges with PostGIS in four steps. If you have separate shapefiles for world countries and major cities, you can view and query the data using ArcGIS, QGIS, or any other GIS software package. You can download the data from here (made with Natural Earth). For instance, you can...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
picturecorrect.com

The Ultimate Photoshop Workflow

For those of you working on sharpening your photo editing skills, you may be interested in this resource on sale today. The Ultimate Workflow Bundle gives you complete access to all 3 courses, The Essentials (Beginner), The Accelerator (Intermediate), and The Turbo (Advanced) Photoshop Workflows. Designed for photographers of all skill levels. No previous Photoshop experience required. See inside: The Ultimate Photoshop Workflow Bundle.
SOFTWARE
mathworks.com

simulink-cache-jenkins-workflow

This repository contains a Simulink® project and a few utility scripts, which highlight an Agile development workflow using Jenkins™, Git™, and Simulink® cache files. Team members commit design changes to Git™ . Jenkins pulls design changes from Git™ , runs simulations to test them, and archives the Simulink® cache files...
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

Pronology Introduces StreamFile Core Enterprise For Remote Production Workflows

NEW YORK CITY—Pronology has unveiled StreamFile Core Enterprise, a cross-platform, web-based software application for large teams that enables them to receive IP video protocols and encode them into editor-friendly formats, such as ProRes, DNx, XDCAM and H.264. It integrates support for NewTek’s NDI and Haivision’s SRT protocols, thereby delivering added...
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

ECP: Modernizing Workflow Analysis to Assist in Supercomputer Procurements

It is well known in the high-performance computing (HPC) community that many (perhaps most) HPC workloads exhibit dynamic performance envelopes that can stress the memory, compute, network, and storage capabilities of modern supercomputers. Optimizing HPC workloads to run efficiently on existing hardware systems is challenging, but attempting to quantify the performance envelopes of HPC workloads to extrapolate performance predictions for HPC workloads on new system architectures is even more challenging, albeit essential. This predictive analysis is beneficial because it helps each data center’s supercomputer procurement team extrapolate to the new machines and system architectures that will deliver the most performance for production workloads at their datacenter. However, once a supercomputer is installed, configured, made available to users, and benchmarked, it is too late to consider fundamental architectural changes.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postgis#Gis#Economy#European Union#Workflow#Arcgis#Qgis#Spatial Reference System#Reproject#Compute
The Press

Samsara Announces New Workflows for Driver Safety and Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced new workflows designed to keep drivers safe and productive. These new workflows in the Samsara Driver App, including end-of-day workflows, linked third-party tasks, and multiple workflows, provide drivers the guidance they need to operate efficiently throughout their day.
TECHNOLOGY
toolfarm.com

Webinar Replay: Sketchup for Architectural Design: Evolve your workflow with technology

This is the first in a series of webinars from Trimble that delve into a complete and connected multidisciplinary design workflow specifically for architecture exteriors, large-scale interiors, and sustainability projects. Sketchup for Architectural Design: Evolve your workflow with technology. Designing the architectural elements of your project is an intricate and...
COMPUTERS
technologynetworks.com

Free your ICP-MS Workflow from Common Time Traps

Inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) is a well-established technique for the measurement of trace and major elements in a range of sample types. It is known for its high sensitivity, matrix tolerance, and ability to measure elements over a wide range of concentrations. However, unproductive activities – also known...
COMPUTERS
CIO

UiPath partners with CrowdStrike to secure SaaS workflow automation

UiPath is expanding its robotic process automation (RPA) platform with new features it hopes will put it on CIOs’ radar, including better security, a cloud-native delivery model, and the ability to automate through APIs as well as the UI. The security component comes through a partnership with CrowdStrike, while the...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
labelandnarrowweb.com

Kongsberg teams with PrintFactory for workflow integration

Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems (Kongsberg PCS) has announced a new partnership agreement with software supplier PrintFactory, with an integrated production suite specifically tailored for innovative Kongsberg cutting tables. “This is a very exciting announcement for us as it marks the first software agreement we’ve entered into since becoming a standalone...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Latest Enhancements to Nintex Workflow Cloud Drive Digital Business Initiatives

Next gen cloud automation platform from Nintex features enhanced governance and security controls, workflow tracking, and forms integration to accelerate the digital transformation of public and private sector organizations. Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the latest enhancements to its next gen cloud automation platform,...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Take Your Python Visualizations to the Next Level with Manim

Efficiently communicating mathematical ideas and results to a variety of different audiences is a skill every good data scientist needs. When presenting to non-technical audiences, what information to include is always a big question. Coming from a mathematical background, I always wish to include brief high-level explanations of the process...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

R²: An Intuitive Metric to Measure the Accuracy of a Model

Modeling data is probably the most frequent task in Machine Learning and Data Science. The question that comes inevitably along with modeling is the prediction accuracy for unseen data points. Various measures for accuracy have been proposed, and each of them has its up and downsides. This article explains the intuition behind the R² indicator, also known as the coefficient of determination.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Deploying A Deep Learning Model on Mobile Using TensorFlow and React

This project was completed jointly by Nidhin Pattaniyil and Reshama Shaikh. As mobile phones have become more accessible, consequently, mobile use has been increasing. Users are utilizing mobile devices over desktop more frequently, and apps on mobile are in high demand. These internet-connected devices provide an opportunity to bring the inference models closer to the user.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Personio, an HR platform for SMEs, raises $270M on a $6.3B valuation, expands into workflow automation

The funding is being led by Greenoaks Capital Partners, with new investors Altimeter Capital and Alkeon also participating. Index Ventures, Accel, Meritech, Lightspeed, Northzone and Global Founders Capital — all previous backers — were also in the round. Index and Meritech led the company’s previous round, which was only in January of this year. That Series D round was at a $1.7 billion valuation — meaning the figure has grown by 3.7x in 10 months, a mark of how fast Personio itself has been growing.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

How to Transform Data Extracted from Wikipedia into a Map in Python

A ready-to-run code to create a Map on lists of items extracted from Wikipedia through Selenium, GeoPy and Folium. In this tutorial I describe a strategy to extract geographical items from Wikipedia, organized in lists and then show them into a geographical map. I exploit the following Python libraries:. selenium,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

From Jupyter Notebook to Deployment — A Straightforward Example

This article is intended to serve as a consolidated example of the journey I took in my work as a Data Scientist, beginning from a typical solved problem in Jupyter Notebook format and developing it into a deployed microservice. Although there will be code, this is not intended as a tutorial, rather a step-by-step illustrated example of the challenges and solutions I faced in bringing a data science solution to production. I also don’t claim that the choices I make along the way here are the only way to do things, rather I hope that it serves as a useful example for others who may face a similar task in the future.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
martechseries.com

Okta Unveils Updated Availability for Okta Workflows as New Standalone Offering with Expanded Capabilities

Customers now have greater ability to automate identity processes and accelerate innovation. Okta, Inc., the leading independent identity provider, announced the availability of Okta Workflows as a standalone offering for all customers. Okta Workflows now addresses a broadened set of identity automation use cases beyond Lifecycle Management capabilities, including advanced security orchestration and DevOps. New pre-built Connectors and pre-configured Templates, in addition to a new no cost option for up to five flows, enables customers to realize the benefits of Okta Workflows more quickly across Workforce and Customer Identity use cases. With Okta Workflows serving as the extensibility toolkit for coders and non-coders alike, anyone can build and innovate with Okta.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Back Up your Valuable BigQuery Views and Scheduled Queries

Making data backups is important. But what about your precious SQL code, hidden away in views and scheduled queries? This tutorial will show you how to back up all the SQL code into a Git repository using Python. In many cases, views and scheduled queries contain the result of all...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

MetaClean Automates Peak Quality Assessments

Leverage machine learning to detect poor quality integrations and save hours assessing peaks manually. Even the best metabolomics pipelines have a degree of variance, which can cause poor peak integration between samples. This reduces your ability to accurately quantify a metabolite, and usually means that you have to manually check the quality of every peak (of interest).
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy