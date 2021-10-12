CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Germany becomes first team to qualify for World Cup 2022

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany became the first team to join hosts Qatar at the 2022 World Cup with a thumping victory in North Macedonia. Former England youth international Jamal Musiala opened his account for the Germans, running in on goal and stroking home a

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Arsenal, Women’s Champions League: Final Score 4-1, Barça start title defense with dominant victory

Barcelona Femení kicked off their European title defense in dominant fashion, beating Arsenal 4-1 at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in the Women’s Champions League group stage opener. Barça were on top from the start and created plenty of chances, scored some really good goals and proved they are still the dominant force in Europe and the favorites to win it all.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Germany vs. Romania odds, picks, predictions: FIFA World Cup European Qualifier best bets for Friday, Oct. 8

Germany will try to extend its three-game win streak under new manager Hansi Flick when it faces Romania on Friday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifying group-stage match. The Germans (5-0-1) have not conceded a goal in winning their three matches since Flick took over from Joachim Low as manager. Germany beat Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland by a combined 12-0 in qualifying last month. It is trying to recover from a decline that saw it lose three times in a seven-game span before its current win streak. Romania (3-1-2) is hungry to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and it is unbeaten in its last three.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Musiala
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Timo Werner
CBS Sports

World Cup Qualifiers: Germany, Denmark 1st for Qatar 2022; Concacaf, UEFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, CAF play continues

The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and teams are starting to earn qualification, though many spots still remain. Qualifying windows in September and October pave the way for some tense clashes in November as more teams look to book their spots in Qatar. While it will likely take quite a bit for things to be sorted out in North America's Concacaf region and elsewhere, there has been some movement in Europe, and before long we could start to see national teams in South America begin to clinch, with Brazil leading the way. The Brazilians, five-time World Cup champs, are the only team to qualify for every single World Cup.
UEFA
SkySports

World Cup qualifiers round up: Thomas Muller saves Germany, Netherlands edge past Latvia

Substitute Thomas Muller scored an 81st-minute winner to complete Germany's 2-1 comeback win over visitors Romania in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Friday night. The Germans, who have now won all four matches under new coach Hansi Flick, lead the standings in Group J with 18 points from seven matches, six ahead of North Macedonia and Armenia.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Team#Germans
The Independent

Is PSG vs RB Leipzig on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Paris Saint-Germain face RB Leipzig tonight in the Champions League as Mauricio Pochettino’s side aim to stay above Manchester City in Group A. PSG beat City 2-0 at the Parc des Princes last time out in the competition as Lionel Messi scored a spectacular goal, his first for the club, in an impressive performance alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.Although the French side drew their opening match of the group away to Club Brugge, the result lifted PSG top of the standings after the first two rounds of fixtures while RB Leipzig sit bottom and are yet to pick up a...
UEFA
primenewsghana.com

UCL: Messi scores brace as PSG come from behind to beat Leipzig, Real Madrid thump Shakhtar

Lionel Messi's audacious Panenka penalty proved decisive as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat RB Leipzig in a pulsating Group A encounter at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old had endured a quiet night by his standards, but two goals in seven second-half minutes from the Argentine magician turned the game on its head, as PSG extended their unbeaten run in Europe.
SOCCER
The Independent

PSG vs RB Leipzig confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Paris Saint-Germain welcome RB Leipzig to the Parc des Princes in the Champions League tonight as the French side look to build momentum following the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Argentine scored a spectacular first goal for the club as PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 last time out in the Champions League but Mauricio Pochettino’s side then suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season to Rennes in their last match before the international break. Messi was unavailable as PSG beat Angers 2-1 on Friday night as he had yet to return from international duty but is set to...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brugge vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City return to Champions League action this evening as last season’s defeated finalists travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in Group A. Pep Guardiola’s side sit third in the standings after two rounds of matches following their opening win against RB Leipzig and defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out.FOLLOW LIVE: Brugge vs Man City – latest UCL updatesClub Brugge, meanwhile, come into tonight’s match one point ahead of City following their surprise draw against PSG at the Jan Breydel Stadium and victory over RB Leipzig in Germany. City beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sergio Aguero hails 18-year-old Ansu Fati as a 'very special talent' as Argentine striker prepares for his return to the Champions League stage in Barcelona's must-win match against Dynamo Kyiv

Sergio Aguero has suggested Ansu Fati might be a once in a generation talent that Barcelona need to nurture if he is to reach his potential. The former Manchester City striker came to play alongside Lionel Messi but with his Argentine team-mate gone it was 18-year-old Fati he was asked about before his Barca debut in the Champions League on Wednesday.
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

Jordan Ayew stars in Crystal Palace stalemate with Arsenal

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew starred for Crystal Palace as they were held to a draw against Arsenal in a thriller at Emirates Stadium. The Ghanaian had a hand in one of the goals the Eagles scored in their 2-2 away draw at the Emirates. He provided the assist for Benteke to draw his side level after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half strike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season's group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy