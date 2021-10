Senegal became the first team through to Africa's play-offs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when beating Namibia 3-1 on Tuesday. Turkey-based forward Famara Diedhiou was the hero, outshining Sadio Mane and others as he scored once in the first half and twice in the second to register his second hat-trick for Senegal.

FIFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO