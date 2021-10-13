CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Third COVID vaccine: Booster shots outpacing first and second shots

By Karen Mansfield
Observer-Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 2½ years ago, Carroll Township resident Rick Puskar was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, and amyloidosis. Though his will and determination are strong, the cancer, amyloidosis, and treatments have weakened his immune system, leaving Puskar among the most at risk for a poor outcome if he becomes infected with COVID-19.

observer-reporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Schneider Electric#Waynesburg College#Span Taylor Drug Co
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNN

70 million unvaccinated Americans could trigger 'future waves', expert warns, noting that Covid-19 booster shots have outpaced the US rate of new vaccinations

(CNN) — The US is making headway in its battle against Covid-19 -- with infection and hospitalization rates on the decline after a surge fueled by the relentless Delta variant. But with the number of Americans getting booster shots surpassing those who are initiating vaccination, experts warn more is needed to continue the progress.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Observer-Reporter

Pa. reaches 70% vaccination milestone; local counties lag

Pennsylvania has reached a milestone, with 70% of residents aged 18 and older fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf has announced. As of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 13,135,136 COVID-19 vaccines. “Now, 70% of Pennsylvania’s adults have accepted their responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theislandnow.com

Port Washington’s Sandra Lindsay, the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, gets her booster shot

Last December, Sandra Lindsay, a registered nurse from Port Washington, became the first person in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, she, along with two others, received her booster shot during a news conference. The shot is currently not available to the general public, but frontline workers, people ages 65 and up and people with pre-existing conditions are eligible to receive it.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
informnny.com

EXPLAINER: Difference between COVID-19 booster shot vs. a third dose

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — There is ongoing confusion regarding the difference between the now approved COVID-19 booster shot and a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. Generally, these shots have different eligibility requirements. Starting with the third dose, Jefferson County Public Health Service’s Faith Lustik, who is the county’s health planner, shared that the third dose is specifically for immunocompromised individuals who have received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Residents Urged To Get Flu Shot Along With COVID Vaccine Or Booster

BOSTON (CBS) — Getting the COVID vaccine or a booster shot this fall? Consider getting vaccinated against the flu as well. That’s the message from the state’s Department of Public Health as the CDC says there’s no need to wait between getting a COVID shot and any other type of vaccine. “A flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time,” said Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of the DPH Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences, in a statement. “Whether you are getting your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are eligible to receive a booster...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy