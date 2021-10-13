Forward focused: Jays getting better by the match

The Jamestown High School volleyball team's season hasn't been perfect -- but it has been progressing and the Jays took yet another step forward last weekend in Fargo. The Blue Jays matched up against seven different North Dakota and South Dakota prep volleyball teams at the annual Fargo Scheels Invitational in Fargo. The Jays took care of Grand Forks Central and Bismarck Legacy in two sets but fell to West Fargo 2-1 Friday.