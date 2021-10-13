CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, ND

Forward focused: Jays getting better by the match

By Katie Ringer
Jamestown Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jamestown High School volleyball team's season hasn't been perfect -- but it has been progressing and the Jays took yet another step forward last weekend in Fargo. The Blue Jays matched up against seven different North Dakota and South Dakota prep volleyball teams at the annual Fargo Scheels Invitational in Fargo. The Jays took care of Grand Forks Central and Bismarck Legacy in two sets but fell to West Fargo 2-1 Friday.

