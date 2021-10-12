Stone Temple Pilots, October 23

Saturday, October 23, 8 p.m. Touring in support of the band's acclaimed 2020 album Perdita, the Grammy-winning, chart-topping rockers of Stone Temple Pilots play East Moline venue The Rust Belt on October 23, with the musicians' most recent recording described by Deadpress as “a beautiful collection of gentle, sincere, and delicately crafted country/folk ballads,” and a work that Paste magazine says “may be the most sonically rich experience that Stone Temple Pilots have offered their fans to date.”