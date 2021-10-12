Decorative Arts Center of Ohio to Feature Columbus Poet Rikki Santer

Columbus poet Rikki Santer’s Head to Toe Of It is a collection of poems that both scrutinizes and celebrates our complex relationship with fashion. On Sunday, October 17, the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio in Lancaster (145 East Main Street) is hosting Santer in an event entitled “Of Stanzas and Stilettos,” which will feature Santer reading a selection from Head to Toe of It. The event starts at 2 p.m., and tickets cost $5 for members if purchased in advance and $8 for non-members if purchased in advance. Tickets at the door are $10.