City Council ends mayor's ordeal

Mayor Tom Mainella, right, prepares for Tuesday’s City Council meeting with City Clerk Janet Keller. Mainella was unanimously censured by Fairmont Council members for his actions in September. Photo by Lori L. Riley

FAIRMONT — City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to censure Mayor Tom Mainella a month after a video of the mayor in a verbal dispute with a Fairmont resident was posted online.

City Council has been pressured to take action since the ordeal went viral.

Mainella, as well as his family and members of Council and city staff, received dozens of threatening phone calls, texts and emails. In the video, Mainella makes insulting remarks to a man who had parked improperly, which caused traffic to slow.

At the start of the Sept. 28 meeting, the mayor made a public apology to the family, Council, his family and the city of Fairmont. Afterwards, Council convened privately to discuss the matter.

The resolution to censure the mayor was added to the Oct. 12 agenda.

“By this proposed resolution, the Council for the city of Fairmont rebukes and censures Mayor Thomas Mainella and denounces his actions and interactions with a citizen of the city of Fairmont, which occurred on Sept. 10, 2021, the same being inimical to his oath of office unbefitting an elected Council member and mayor of the city of Fairmont, and embarrassing to the city of Fairmont, the Council and citizens.”

When asked if there would be discussion, Council remained silent. Then, the mayor called for a vote.

As expected, Council members and the mayor himself voted in favor of the resolution to censure. By voting in favor of censure, Mainella accepted responsibility for his actions.

Mainella now joins two Council colleagues who have been censured in the past year and a half.

In January 2020, Councilmember Karl "David" Kennedy was censured in a 6-3 city council vote after using the words “gooks” and “towel-heads” in a running Facebook conversation about the U.S. bombing attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. He was censured a second time in July 2020 after he shared a meme that depicts two photos of a girl that also featured language including “slut” and “raped.” In another social media post, he referred to college students as “socialists” and “scum.”

On Sept. 8, 2020, Councilmember Barry Bledsoe was rebuked with a 6-1 city council vote for referring to Sen. Kamala Harris as a “hoe” and another Facebook post in which he said Del. Danielle Walker, (D-Monongalia) was “satanic” because her stance on a woman’s right to choose.

Other Council business included a proclamation to declare October Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hannah Freeman, an advocate with domestic violence and sexual abuse shelter HOPE Inc., was on hand to accept the proclamation.

Several items related to Fairmont’s zoning code are scheduled for public hearings to take place at the Oct. 26 Council meeting. The proposed changes are designed to “create a legal definition” of terms used in zoning laws, Shae Strait, director of Planning & Development, said.

“This way, everyone is clear on the terms that are commonly used in zoning,” Strait said. “It’s common practice in cities around the country to have clear definitions. It just kind of cleans things up.”

Other proposed zoning changes include new definitions of medical clinics. At the Oct. 26 public hearing, Strait will explain the proposed changes in more detail. “Tonight, we’re just setting the hearing date,” Strait said.