CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, NH

Elissa A. Rannisto

The Eagle Times
 6 days ago

Elissa A. Rannisto NORTH CONWAY — Elissa Ann Rannisto, 66, of North Conway, New Hampshire, passed away suddenly on Oct. 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She was born in Newport, New Hampshire, on Oct. 14, 1954, youngest of seven children, to Veikko and Gladys "Dolly" Rannisto. Elissa attended high school in Newport and had been living in North Conway the past 10-plus years, where she always loved the White Mountains. Elissa loved to read about many subjects, gardening, biology, history, travel, which she did quite a bit, in her younger days. At one time, she also took up painting. She will always be fondly remembered for her love of family, friends and staff in the group home where she resided. To know Elissa, she loved her coffee and cigarettes, camping, waterfalls, walks and beautiful Jackson, New Hampshire, rides thru Crawford, Pinkham and Franconia notches. She was predeceased by her parents, Veikko and Dolly Rannisto; sister, Jean Boucher, of Newport; and brother, Eric Rannisto, of North Conway. She is survived by her siblings, Alan Rannisto and wife Sandy, of Newbury, New Hampshire, Mary Lou Cartier, of Grantham, New Hampshire, Susan Sedita, of West Baldwin, Maine, and Loralee Brown, of Rockland, Maine; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please donate money to Northern Human Services, 25 West Main St., Conway, NH 03813, ATTN: Sharon Jones. Graveside services for family and friends will be Pine Grove cemetery on Oct. 24 at 12 p.m.

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newbury, NH
City
Newport, NH
State
Maine State
Newport, NH
Obituaries
State
New Hampshire State
City
North Conway, NH
City
Conway, NH
Conway, NH
Obituaries
City
Grantham, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Jones

Comments / 0

Community Policy