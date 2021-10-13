Elissa A. Rannisto NORTH CONWAY — Elissa Ann Rannisto, 66, of North Conway, New Hampshire, passed away suddenly on Oct. 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She was born in Newport, New Hampshire, on Oct. 14, 1954, youngest of seven children, to Veikko and Gladys "Dolly" Rannisto. Elissa attended high school in Newport and had been living in North Conway the past 10-plus years, where she always loved the White Mountains. Elissa loved to read about many subjects, gardening, biology, history, travel, which she did quite a bit, in her younger days. At one time, she also took up painting. She will always be fondly remembered for her love of family, friends and staff in the group home where she resided. To know Elissa, she loved her coffee and cigarettes, camping, waterfalls, walks and beautiful Jackson, New Hampshire, rides thru Crawford, Pinkham and Franconia notches. She was predeceased by her parents, Veikko and Dolly Rannisto; sister, Jean Boucher, of Newport; and brother, Eric Rannisto, of North Conway. She is survived by her siblings, Alan Rannisto and wife Sandy, of Newbury, New Hampshire, Mary Lou Cartier, of Grantham, New Hampshire, Susan Sedita, of West Baldwin, Maine, and Loralee Brown, of Rockland, Maine; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please donate money to Northern Human Services, 25 West Main St., Conway, NH 03813, ATTN: Sharon Jones. Graveside services for family and friends will be Pine Grove cemetery on Oct. 24 at 12 p.m.