Louis L. Ansart Jr. SUNAPEE— Louis L. Ansart Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He was born April 11, 1940, in Concord, New Hampshire, to Louis L. Ansart Sr. and Carolyn (Bagley) Ansart, who have both predeceased him. Louis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty Ansart; three children, Michael Ansart, Steve Ansart and Marie Ansart Huntoon; six grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Ansart, Josh and Shelby Ansart, Samantha Huntoon Rollins and Kristina Huntoon; one great-grandchild, Aaron Rollins; sister, Karen Ansart Willis, brother, Ronnie Ansart; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by his sister, Jackie Ansart Miller. There will be no services, as requested by the decedent. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice or Dartmouth-Hitchcock Cancer Center.