CRAWFORD, NE | Gary D. Fisher, 78, died on Oct. 7, 2021 in Crawford, NE. Gary was born in Rushville, Nebraska on Oct. 3, 1943, to Buford and Florence (Sandoz) Fisher. He was welcomed home by big sister, Karen, who spent their childhood trying to force him to take his cod liver oil, throwing scissors at him, and running the pedals of the Jeep while Gary steered, raking hay in the Sandhills meadows before either was big enough to see over the dash.