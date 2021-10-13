Body of Boater Recovered From Lake NE of Brainerd

Crow Wing County authorities recovered the body of a 69-year-old Deerwood man from a lake located about 12 miles northeast of Brainerd this morning. Deputies responded to Little Rabbit Lake around 6 PM Monday night after a citizen reported an unoccupied boat drifting about 75 feet off shore. The boat was registered to the same person who had a vehicle and trailer parked at the lake’s boat access. A search ensued but ended due to darkness.