This workshop will introduce you to a variety of outdoor cooking methods including campfire cooking. Dutch ovens, camp stoves, foil cooking, and pie irons. Learn how to create delicious meals and snacks for camping or your own backyard. Takes place at the campground, which requires a 1-mile walk on the paved trail. For ages 16+, but geared for adults. Call 615-217-3017 to register or for more information.