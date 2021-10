Pickleball started as a game that was invented in 1965, so it is now over 50 years old, by two men who came back from a golf game and were trying to alleviate their families’ boredom. As a sport it is not very familiar to people, the name especially gets heads scratching. Pickleball the name has two different versions of how it came to be according to many other people, even the creators. It started as a term for the pickle boat which means weak team members when they row competitively.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO