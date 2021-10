MENDOTA – The Mendota City Council heard the results of a park survey put out on social media by a resident. Cody Phalen asked those in the community which parks they most often use and which may need improvement. One question raised was if the town could use a dog park. Over 60% of those who responded were in favor of a dog park in the city. Phalen explained that the park by Lake Mendota and Strouss Park (Purple Park) were the most used according to the over 100 people that responded to the survey. Apple Orchard Park and the rearward park at the lake were mentioned as the parks that needed the most improvement.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO