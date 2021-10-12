CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Finds Its Next Exciting Casting With Will Poulter As Adam Warlock

Cover picture for the articleGuardians of the Galaxy is a huge part of the Marvel cinematic universe, and it’s about to get a lot bigger with the inclusion of Adam Warlock. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has just netted one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe, as Adam Warlock will join them in the third instalment of the MCU franchise.

