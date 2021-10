Activists unfurled a Tibetan flag and a banner that said "no genocide" at the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Greece on Monday. The demonstrators produced the flag and the banner following the ceremony in Olympia attended by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach. Security guards forced the demonstrators, who were standing in the ruins of the site of the Ancient Olympics, to take down the flag and the banner and detained the activists. The incident, which came a day after Tibet activists staged a demonstration at the Acropolis in Athens calling for a boycott of next year's Games, shows the potential protests that the first Olympics in China since 2008 face.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO