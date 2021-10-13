‘Disappointed’ Chris Wagner will begin season with P-Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have made their decision. Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes for the season opener on Saturday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy made the announcement as promised on Friday. Swayman got the nod over Linus Ullmark, whom the Bruins signed to a four-year, $20 million deal in the offseason. Ullmark went 0-0-2 with an .839 save percentage and 3.91 GAA in the preseason. Swayman went 1-0-1 with a .932 save percentage and 1.99 GAA in his preseason action. Swayman of course surprised just about everybody when he came up to the NHL last year, going 7-3-0 with a .945...

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO