‘Disappointed’ Chris Wagner will begin season with P-Bruins

By Ty Anderson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefenseman John Moore’s trip to the waiver wire was a quick one. Placed on waivers in the name of optimizing cap space now and at the trade deadline — and after a strong camp, all things considered — Moore and his $2.75 million cap hit through the 2022-23 season went unclaimed, and quickly found himself ‘back’ with the Bruins. This wasn’t just a practice one-off, either, as Moore made the team’s initial roster for the start of the 2021-22 season.

