Disney+ Explores America’s Worst Drug Issue with New Series

Well it looks like Disney is looking to finish up Hawkeye before Christmas as the Disney+ series will premiere with not just one but two episodes on November 24th. Disney announced the news through a new TV spot which showed off more of the show with another look at the show’s scenes in the reveal trailer including the Captain America musical, trick arrows and LARPing. The six-episode series takes place during the holidays in a post-blip world and sees the return of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Clint Barton in the leading role for the first time as he aims to make it home in time for Christmas.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO