Disney+ Explores America’s Worst Drug Issue with New Series
Disney+ brings a new drama series, focusing on the controversial pharmaceutical drug based on true events. Today, Disney+ released the gripping trailer and key art for the highly anticipated drama series “Dopesick”. The series will premiere with 2 episodes on Disney+ Day, November 12th, in Canada with new episodes releasing on Wednesdays. The eight-episode series stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, with Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.www.cgmagonline.com
