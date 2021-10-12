CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Explores America’s Worst Drug Issue with New Series

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ brings a new drama series, focusing on the controversial pharmaceutical drug based on true events. Today, Disney+ released the gripping trailer and key art for the highly anticipated drama series “Dopesick”. The series will premiere with 2 episodes on Disney+ Day, November 12th, in Canada with new episodes releasing on Wednesdays. The eight-episode series stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, with Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.

