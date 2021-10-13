Beloved Herd baseball star Garnett dead at 82
HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University baseball standout Walt Garnett died Wednesday. He was 82. Garnett graduated from Marshall in 1970. He joined the Thundering Herd baseball team as a 26-year-old and was one of the program’s better hitters. He went on to retire from International Nickel in Huntington in 1989 and moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he owned and operated several restaurants, including Wild Wing Cafe, a popular stop for Marshall sports fans.www.coalvalleynews.com
