Beloved Herd baseball star Garnett dead at 82

Ray Fosse, a former MLB catcher who won two World Series with the Oakland Athletics, died on Wednesday, the team announced. He was 74 years old. Carol Fosse, Ray Fosse's wife of 51 years, announced that he died after a 16-year bout with cancer. Also a broadcaster for the Athletics, Ray Fosse announced in August that he's stepping away from the broadcast booth to focus on his health. At the time, Fosse's cancer battle was not widely known, leading to massive support from baseball fans all over the country.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO