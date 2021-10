As property tax collection season nears, the Franklin County Collector’s Office is dealing with a snafu with its smartphone app. The county has been having an issue with the app being labeled on phones as “CashRail County” instead of “Franklin County.” Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said he is working on fixing the issue but acknowledges that having the name of a private payment processing company on the label could be a deterrent for people the county is desperately looking to discourage from sending payments by mail.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO