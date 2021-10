The Garden City soccer team came to Redskin Field and quieted a big soccer crowd with a 4-0 win over Liberal Tuesday night. The Buffaloes scored 35 seconds into the game. They scored on a corner kick at the 11:30 mark of the first half. They quickly made it 3-0 at the 10:33 mark when the LHS defense was unable to clear the ball. It was 3-0 at halftime. The Buffaloes scored 23 seconds into the second half. Liberal falls to 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the WAC. Garden City is 8-3 and 5-2 in the WAC. Liberal hosts Hays Thursday at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex at about 6:45. The JV game begins at 5.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO