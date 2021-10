SYRACUSE — Rome Free Academy and Corcoran traded touchdowns on their first possessions of Friday night’s Class AA football game but the host Cougars scored four more times while shutting out RFA the rest of the way to win 35-7. Corcoran took the ball 65 yards on the opening drive of the game for an early 7-0 lead. The Cougars ran on eight of the nine plays, including a two-yard carry for the score by D’Adj Love with 8:41 left in the first quarter.

