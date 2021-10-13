Gloria Jean Parsons, 73, of Princeton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at her home. Gloria was a member of Lamasco Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Bronnie Ray Parsons of Princeton; one son, George (Andrea) Hollis of Marion; one daughter, Laura (John) Menser of Hopkins County; one step-daughter, Lori (Jonathan) McDonald of Henderson; two step-sons, Richard (Susan) Parsons of Greenville, David (Karla) Parsons of Charleston, South Carolina; one sister, Glenda (Tom) Sharkey of Deltona, Florida; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.