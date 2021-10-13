CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, KY

Gloria Jean Parsons

By tburgess
Princeton Times Leader
 6 days ago

Gloria Jean Parsons, 73, of Princeton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at her home. Gloria was a member of Lamasco Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Bronnie Ray Parsons of Princeton; one son, George (Andrea) Hollis of Marion; one daughter, Laura (John) Menser of Hopkins County; one step-daughter, Lori (Jonathan) McDonald of Henderson; two step-sons, Richard (Susan) Parsons of Greenville, David (Karla) Parsons of Charleston, South Carolina; one sister, Glenda (Tom) Sharkey of Deltona, Florida; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

www.timesleader.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, KY
City
Princeton, KY
State
Florida State
Princeton, KY
Obituaries
City
Marion, KY
City
Sturgis, KY
City
Laura, KY
City
Greenville, KY
State
South Carolina State
City
David, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Jean

Comments / 0

Community Policy