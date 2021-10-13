City and county leaders meet with MnDOT about Robert Street and Broadway, corridor study

City of Crookston, Polk County and Minnesota Department of Transportation leaders held an important discussion Monday about the corner of Robert Street and Broadway and the recent pedestrian accident that occurred there, City Administrator Amy Finch said during her report at the City Council meeting this week. Finch noted that the focus that came out of the meeting was trying to find a short-term temporary solution while discussions continue on additional measures that can be taken and how that will be incorporated in the completion of the upcoming corridor study with SRF Consulting Group, who has also pulled in additional team members for pedestrian and bicycle safety considerations.