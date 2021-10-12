CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Horn, TX

Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip from Van Horn

By Associated Press
KVIA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN HORN, Texas (AP) — As William Shatner prepares to be beamed up at age 90 for his first real-life spaceflight, he’s bringing out the awe in people around a rural Texas spaceport. The mayor of Van Horn, the nearest town to the port where Shatner on Wednesday will become the oldest person to be launched into space, says it’s about time the “Star Trek” star made the trip for real. Mayor Becky Brewster says Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock were the first to get her excited about space. She says she’ll be watching from her backyard as Shatner heads skyward on the rocket from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

