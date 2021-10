First of all, thank you Meryl Musgrave (“Homeless criticism not fact,” Sun City Independent, Sept. 15, 2021). You are right. We need solutions for the homeless and, yes, compassion. I have helped the homeless here in Sun City now for many years. Mostly food and drinks, but sometimes a few dollars. I have even bought shoes for four of them and some socks and clothes. I have been able to get two of them off the street and in homes and they are doing well.

