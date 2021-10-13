CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, VA

Letter: Vote Travis Williams for District D

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

With elections right around the corner, I am endorsing Travis Williams to represent District D on the Montgomery County School Board. He has worked within the county school division as a substitute teacher and aide, and he values communication, transparency and being reachable. As a news reporter, Travis asked the hard questions and worked diligently to provide both sides of the story. He's using those same skills, knocking on doors and listening to concerns parents, students, and teachers have about what’s happening within the schools.

