Elections

Letter: Vote for Youngkin and other Republicans

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Our nation under the Biden administration goes more socialist every day and any one who says so is being branded as a terrorist by Progressive Democrats. For us in Virginia this is a most vital time. Nov. 2 we will be voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and 130 seats in the Virginia General Assembly. The past four years, under a Democrat governor who is of the same ilk as the governors of other socialist leaning Blue States, have seen freedoms eroded that once made Virginia great.

