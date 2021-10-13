We have bipartisan support for reducing health care costs
6 days ago
In this polarizing time, there are few things that most Americans — or Michiganders — can agree on in a bipartisan manner. One of those things we do agree on, unfortunately, is that our health care system needs major improvements, as it is failing many Michigan residents via high out-of-pocket financial burdens and limited access to quality care.
Using episode-based payment arrangements could help both businesses and their employees hold down health care costs, according to a new analysis from Manatt Health. However, the white paper presents a system with more than a little complexity, even if it holds the promise of lower costs. Using episode-based payments is...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Insurance has launched the state’s new HealthCost website to help people compare prices across health care facilities. The site, launched Friday, also includes information on health insurance and an interactive too to compare hospitals’ quality of care, cleanliness, and customer satisfaction.
Employers expect health care benefits to cost 4.7 percent more next year, according to a survey of 1,502 business leaders published this week by asset management and benefits firm Mercer. The increase falls in line with the average annual cost growth--save for a dip in 2020--but it's still the biggest...
CHARLOTTE — As the partnership between Atrium Health and Blue Ridge HealthCare comes to an end, the organizations announced that Atrium Health has pledged a $5 million donation to the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation as part of Atrium Health’s philanthropic focus on strengthening communities, transforming facilities and advancing healing through enhanced medical research and education.
Last winter, I banged my right elbow playing hockey, and it became swollen and red. Doctors diagnosed bursitis, inflammation of my elbow’s bursa sac, and prescribed antibiotics. In late May, I became feverish and delirious. I checked into the only hospital in my hometown: Hoboken University Medical Center. An emergency-room physician diagnosed sepsis based on blood and other tests.
The COVID-19 public health crisis has pushed our state to the brink — and we’re not yet out of the woods. From our view on the frontline, the challenges of this pandemic have highlighted the importance of accessible and affordable health care for every resident of New Hampshire. All of us are susceptible to the coronavirus and no one should be without care.
(The Center Square) – With Friday beginning open enrollment for those qualifying for Medicare, a new report by MedicareGuide.com found that one in four senior citizens have $500 or less in savings for a medical emergency. The findings come after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that the...
Gavin Newsom put California’s health care industry on notice when he was a candidate for governor, vowing in 2018 to go after the insurance companies, doctors and hospitals that leave many Californians struggling with enormous medical bills and rising insurance premiums. He pledged to lead California’s single-payer movement, a high-stakes...
In December 2020, KQED's Forum interviewed four health workers experiencing the front lines of the COVID crisis in California. At the time, cases were surging in California, and no coronavirus vaccines were yet available. Nine months later, Forum’s Mina Kim spoke with the same four health workers about the changes...
Some believe Population Health Management and Value-based care are about making careful choices, but Physicians are not in the business of Rationing. The concept of value-based reimbursement or merit-based payment towards a medical service or procedure has become healthcare policymakers' focus for the past decade. It is supposedly meant to maintain high-quality medical assistance to patients while reducing wasteful spending. But so far, half-decade into its implementation, the concept of merit-based valuation has been an utter failure. It failed to reduce the cost of the quality of service and has placed a high burden on physicians. Amidst all, the same policymakers blame doctors for not being rational when it comes to cost control. What the latter attitude means is the subject of different conversations. However, the argument conflicting is that those who use the phrase value-based reimbursement in conjunction with the population health model also fail to realize that the latter two phenomena can hardly be eclectic unless the value is fictitious. Because value-based reimbursement is the trait of personalized healthcare as opposed to the population health model. That is why physicians are accountable for the rationale created through bureaucratic processes such as administrative values and standards.
Many thanks to Bill Schubart for cogently chronicling the many different ways that Vermont’s health care is sliding toward disaster (“The slow-motion implosion of Vermont’s health care system”). We are now well on our way toward a health care monopoly in the hands of the University of Vermont Medical Center...
Health care in retirement is a big-ticket item. Experts estimate that an average 65-year-old retired couple in 2021 would need about $300,000 in after-tax savings earmarked for health care costs in their post-work life, even with Medicare, according to Fidelity. The totals are daunting, but you can take steps to...
LOUISVILLE — Global Healthcare Exchange Inc. bought Explorer Surgical Corp. on undisclosed terms. GHX is a Louisville-based software-as-a-service company. Explorer Surgical operates a digital and remote case support platform and is based in Chicago. Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that...
FINGER LAKES -- New York state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate led to about 34,000 health workers losing jobs or being placed on leave, reflecting a reduction of 3.5% of the workforce, new state data show. The home health sector had the biggest impact as about 20,500 workers, or 8% of the...
The images 18 months ago were haunting. Nurses, deep grooves cut in their faces from masks, struggling to keep COVID patients alive. Doctors wrestling with a thousand unknowns while the true scope of the pandemic came into focus. And hospital administrators dealing with an unprecedented demand for beds, equipment and care amid material shortages caused by demand and supply-chain strain.
UnitedHealthcare, which already has significant market control with its Medicare Advantage plans, will strengthen its foothold in the space by expanding its MA plans in 2022, adding a potential 3.1 million members and reaching 94% of Medicare-eligible consumers in the U.S. Currently, more than 7.3 million people are already enrolled...
