We have bipartisan support for reducing health care costs

Some believe Population Health Management and Value-based care are about making careful choices, but Physicians are not in the business of Rationing. The concept of value-based reimbursement or merit-based payment towards a medical service or procedure has become healthcare policymakers' focus for the past decade. It is supposedly meant to maintain high-quality medical assistance to patients while reducing wasteful spending. But so far, half-decade into its implementation, the concept of merit-based valuation has been an utter failure. It failed to reduce the cost of the quality of service and has placed a high burden on physicians. Amidst all, the same policymakers blame doctors for not being rational when it comes to cost control. What the latter attitude means is the subject of different conversations. However, the argument conflicting is that those who use the phrase value-based reimbursement in conjunction with the population health model also fail to realize that the latter two phenomena can hardly be eclectic unless the value is fictitious. Because value-based reimbursement is the trait of personalized healthcare as opposed to the population health model. That is why physicians are accountable for the rationale created through bureaucratic processes such as administrative values and standards.

5 DAYS AGO