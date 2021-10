Klarna is to launch a “pay now” function, adding to its buy now pay later (BNPL) service which has been criticised for allowing young shoppers to rack up debt.The Swedish banking and tech firm said consumers would be able to pay immediately rather than spreading payments over several instalments.It is one of a number of changes Klarna announced on Monday, as BNPL providers face a crackdown from regulators.Klarna said it aimed to “drive up standards” in the payments industry by carrying out stronger credit and affordability checks.MPs and regulators are scrutinising BNPL firms which they say have marketed getting into...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO