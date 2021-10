I don’t know if you see talk of the supply chain in the news. When I hear talking heads on the news talk about supply chain issues it goes in one ear and out the other. When I hear that I may not be able to get parts for my car or snow tires, now they have my attention. I wrote a bit ago about the rash of catalytic converters from cars and all these things could be related. According to reporting from wmur.com, mechanics are having a tough time getting auto parts to fix cars.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO