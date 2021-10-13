CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellsville, OH

Wellsville man pleads guilty to assault

Salem News Online
 6 days ago

LISBON – Randy A. Martin, 35, Broadway, Wellsville, pleaded guilty to four counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of harassing a police dog or horse and resisting arrest. He requested immediate sentencing and was sentenced to a year in prison. On Jan. 25, Martin struck four police officers — Detective Greg Smith, Sgt. Detective Scott Mick, Patrolman Joshua Jackson, Detective Keith Hilderbrand – and K-9 Noras, by flinging items down the stairs from the attic of a Gipner Avenue home where he had barricaded himself.

www.salemnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broadway, OH
City
Wellsville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Wellsville, OH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Jackson

Comments / 0

Community Policy