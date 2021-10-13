Wellsville man pleads guilty to assault

LISBON – Randy A. Martin, 35, Broadway, Wellsville, pleaded guilty to four counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of harassing a police dog or horse and resisting arrest. He requested immediate sentencing and was sentenced to a year in prison. On Jan. 25, Martin struck four police officers — Detective Greg Smith, Sgt. Detective Scott Mick, Patrolman Joshua Jackson, Detective Keith Hilderbrand – and K-9 Noras, by flinging items down the stairs from the attic of a Gipner Avenue home where he had barricaded himself.