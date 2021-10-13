CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ann Arbor, MI

Ta-You Wu Lecture

umich.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Michigan's Department of Physics hosts the annual Ta-You Wu Lecture, which is one of the most prestigious lecture events in our Department. The Lectureship was endowed in 1991 through generous gifts from the University of Michigan Alumni Association in Taiwan. It is named in honor of Michigan Physics alumnus and honorary Doctor of Science, Ta-You Wu, one of the central figures of the 20th century in the Chinese and Taiwanese physics communities. 2021 Ta-You Wu Lecture in Physics.

lsa.umich.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
City
Ann Arbor, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freeman Dyson
Person
Donna Strickland

Comments / 0

Community Policy