Carmelo Anthony made his debut in purple and gold, but for the second straight game, it was Malik Monk making a statement for the Los Angeles Lakers. Monk again led the Lakers in scoring with 18 points, including four 3-pointers while Anthony added eight, but the Lakers dropped their second straight preseason game to the Phoenix Suns, 117-105. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Trevor Ariza sat out for the second straight contest and were joined by Dwight Howard on this night.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO