CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

Dr. Roach: Dysplasic mole increases future risk of melanoma

By Staff
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Dear Dr. Roach • I recently went to my dermatologist because I noticed a dark mole I hadn’t seen before. He did a biopsy, and it was called a “moderately dysplastic nevus.” He recommended removal, which was done right away. During the appointment he mentioned that I am now at greater risk for melanoma, even though I have no family history of melanoma. I do get a yearly skin screening, as I am at risk to develop cancer due to my misspent youth basking in the sun despite my fair hair and skin. I have tried to find more information online, but it’s been challenging to find things I can understand. Can you shed more light on this topic? — T.M.H.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Will I need yearly melanoma screenings following the removal of a dysplastic mole?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently went to my dermatologist because I noticed a dark mole I hadn’t seen before. He did a biopsy, and it was called a “moderately dysplastic nevus.” He recommended removal, which was done right away. During the appointment he mentioned that I am now at greater risk for melanoma, even though I have no family history of melanoma and I do not have a great number of moles. I do get a yearly skin screening, as I am at risk to develop cancer due to my misspent youth basking in the sun despite my fair hair and skin. I have tried to find more information online, but it’s been challenging to find things I can understand. Can you shed more light on this topic? -- T.M.H.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Anniston Star

Dr. Bridget Gibson: Kidney disease risks, symptoms and prevention

Your kidneys are bean-shaped organs about the size of a closed fist, located on either side of the spine near the middle of the back. Kidneys function as your body’s treatment plant, processing up to 200 quarts of blood each day and removing about one to two quarts of waste products in urine. Keeping your kidneys healthy is very important to overall health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Vaccines
State
Virginia State
City
Roach, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Health
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Drooling in older people has many causes

Dear Dr. Roach • My friend is taking care of his 89-year-old mother. She has been drooling for the past two years or so. I read that aging causes muscles used for swallowing to become weaker and causes dysphagia, which in turn causes drooling. Is this true? — G.P. Answer...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Long COVID refers to symptoms, not transmission of virus

Dear Dr. Roach • Can you elaborate on “long COVID”? Specifically, do people experiencing long COVID carry the virus for an extended period? Are they contagious during long COVID, or does the term refer to lingering symptoms but not necessarily testing positive? — S.E. Answer • People with normal immune...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Treatment Options for Melanoma

Matthew Fowler: Hello and welcome to this Contemporary CancerNetwork® OncView™ program titled, “Immunotherapy Response Monitoring in Melanoma.” I’m Matthew Fowler, editor with CancerNetwork®. We have with us today Dr John Kirkwood, director of the melanoma center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center. Thank you for joining us today, Dr Kirkwood. Let’s get started.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melanoma#Covid 19 Vaccines#Greek#Covid
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Challenging the ‘no food after midnight before surgery’ rule

Dear Dr. Roach: Why is it that no matter what time a surgery is scheduled, the rule is “no food or drink after midnight”? My recent procedure was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. I was told I could have no food after midnight. My procedure would take two hours and recovery was for two hours. That’s over 16 hours without eating! When I told the scheduler that I would have a sick headache due to no food for 16 hours, I was told that was the policy. Period. No food after midnight. “Besides,” she said, “they will give you something to eat in recovery.”
FOOD & DRINKS
verywellhealth.com

How Nodular Melanoma Is Treated

Nodular melanoma is an aggressive form of skin cancer that grows faster than other kinds of melanoma. If found early, nodular melanoma can usually be treated and oftentimes cured. However, because of this type of cancer’s fast-growing nature, it is often only discovered once the condition is advanced. Treatment is...
CANCER
RiverBender.com

Fearing Recurrence Coping With the Anxiety that Cancer May Return

ROCKFORD - Receiving news of a cancer diagnosis is a devastating reality for many people every day. There’s not only worry about the future, and the impact your diagnosis may have on loved ones, but also the concern about treatments, side effects and a host of many other fears. Once those hurdles are overcome and remission is in sight, another cause for anxiety creeps up: the fear of recurrence. Will my cancer return? “A fear of recurrence is a phenomenon for someone who’s gone Continue Reading
ROCKFORD, IL
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Dandruff shampoo isn’t the reason for husband’s skin cancer

Dear Dr. Roach: My 61-year-old husband has had 24 squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancer) surgeries on his scalp in the past five years. He has used dandruff shampoo (Head & Shoulders brand or similar) for the past 36 years or more. He has a full head of hair and is not bald. My question for you: Do you know of any correlation between using dandruff shampoo and skin cancer on your scalp?
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Cancer
Knowridge Science Report

This number in diabetes can predict future death risk

In a recent study published in Diabetes Care, researchers suggest people who get type 2 diabetes need to gain control of their blood sugar levels—fast. The years immediately after diagnosis are strikingly critical in terms of their future risk for heart attacks and death. The study is from the Universities...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Deficiency Increases COVID-19 Risk

Being low in the vitamin puts these workers at higher risk of catching COVID-19. Having sufficient vitamin D levels is linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, research finds. Healthcare workers with low levels of vitamin D were more likely to be infected. Low vitamin D levels were linked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Explains Why Taking Daily Aspirin for Heart Attack Prevention Can Be Risky for Older Adults

Researchers estimate that millions of adults in the United States take low-dose daily aspirin to prevent cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and stroke. However, you might not know that in 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began recommending against the practice for people with no history of cardiovascular events. On Tuesday, the United States Preventative Service Task Force (an independent panel of experts in disease prevention) issued draft guidelines that suggest doctors stop recommending daily aspirin to people 60 and older who want to prevent their first heart attack or stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

There Could Be a Curious Link Between Psychedelics And Improved Heart Health

In recent years, a promising and exciting research avenue has been the potential of psychedelics to provide some unexpected health benefits. Now, researchers might have a new lead in the cardiovascular department. In recent years, magic mushrooms have been deemed a 'breakthrough therapy' for treating depression, LSD has emerged as a possible new way to reduce our perception of pain, and MDMA-assisted therapy could soon become a legal way to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the United States. It's still early days, but the findings are so promising, scientists have begun to expand the scope of their research. An emerging hypothesis suggests...
HEALTH
WSYX ABC6

Addiction increases risk of COVID breakthrough: study

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Health experts recognized early in the pandemic that people who abuse drugs and alcohol had a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing more severe outcomes. New research shows that those vulnerabilities remain even after those individuals have been vaccinated. According to a new study in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Early Warning Signs of Dementia Could Be Lurking in Our Blood

The earlier we can spot dementia, the better we can treat it and prepare for its effects. Through a combination of experiments with humans, mice, and lab samples, researchers recently identified specific microRNAs – those regulatory molecules that control protein production and the body's metabolism – that could be predictors of dementia. While there's currently no cure for dementia, work continues to find one. Until that happens, giving people the chance to prepare for the loss of memory and cognitive function way before the symptoms start could make a huge difference. "We need tests that ideally respond before the onset of dementia and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fremont Tribune

Daily aspirin increases risk in some older adults

Older adults without heart disease should not take daily aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group says in preliminary advice released Tuesday.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy