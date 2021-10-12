Garlon Ingram, 87; service Friday

Garlon Earl Ingram, 87, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bishop Morris Presiding and Brother George Linwood Nelson conducting. Bishop Morris. Interment with military honors will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.