Candidates For Pennsylvania Supreme Court Say The Race Is Not Partisan, Even Though They Run Under Party Labels

ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut it is a statewide race for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania that is attracting a lot of attention. Pennsylvania elects its judge, and they run with a party label even though they won’t talk about political issues.

Comments / 1

Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commissioners slam 'partisan' framing of draft, allege it is biased against court-packing

Some members of President Biden's Supreme Court commission Friday railed against the framing of wide-ranging discussion materials it released Thursday night on court-packing, alleging that it focused too much on partisan politics rather than institutional confidence, as others alleged it's "biased" against court-packing. "This entire discussion is framed in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wksu.org

Supreme Court Says GOP Redistricting Officials Can Be Questioned

The five Republican officials on the Ohio Redistricting Commission must face deposition for three Ohio Supreme Court cases. The lawsuits are challenging the maps that were drawn to retain a Republican supermajority in both chambers. Lawyers involved in the three Ohio Supreme Court cases will have two hours of deposition...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A trooper defying his state’s vaccine mandate uses his final dispatch to tell off the governor

At the end of his final shift as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, Robert LaMay reached for his radio. In a parting message broadcast across the agency’s dispatch system, he announced that he was “being asked to leave because I am dirty,” referring to his defiance of the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for government employees. The 22-year veteran thanked his colleagues — and offered some choice words for the governor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

Joe Manchin Is About to Make Life Worse for His Own Constituents—And the Planet

Although Joe Manchin has been holding up Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans for a while now over the price tag, the West Virginia senator has been somewhat cagey about his actual demands. Not as guarded, perhaps, as Kyrsten Sinema, his fellow Democratic holdout; where she has refused to state her terms to anyone outside the White House, Manchin at least engages with his colleagues and speaks publicly about his objections to the reconciliation bill. But he’s been difficult to pin down nonetheless, adding to the frustrations of Democrats as they seek to deliver on the centerpiece of Biden’s domestic agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Herschel Walker: Not The Right Message For President Trump To Say Republicans Will Not Vote In ’22 Or ’24 If We Don’t Solve Election Fraud

Herschel Walker, former NFL great and Republican candidate for Georgia Senate tells Brian Kilmeade voters want law and order in America. Walker discussed how he learned from listening sessions with Georgia residents their concern for a strong border because of the high amount of drugs that cross the border come through Atlanta. When asked about President Trump saying Republicans will not vote in 2022 or 2024 if we don’t solve election fraud of 2020, Walker responded, that is not the right message. Walker says everyone has to get out and vote and we can’t look at the past. Walker is honored President Trump has endorsed him because he knows he is the right man for the job. Walker added, President Trump knows he is going to do it his way.
POTUS
MSNBC

The 'alarming' detail Marjorie Taylor Greene found in a poll

For years, Donald Trump repeatedly emphasized a deeply weird conspiracy theory about public-opinion polls. As the Republican saw it, major news organizations and independent polling outlets secretly conspired to release fraudulent survey results as part of an elaborate voter-suppression scheme. Republican voters, according to the conspiracy theory, would see the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kamala Harris' AG office illegally colluded with abortion providers during investigation, attorneys allege

Recent statements and court documents indicate that when Vice President Kamala Harris was Attorney General of California, her office colluded with prominent abortion providers as she pursued a criminal case against pro-life journalist David Daleiden, his attorneys argue. As attorney general, Harris took the unprecedented step of charging Daleiden with...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Race permeates day one of jury selection in trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s accused killers

The difficult and time-consuming process of selecting impartial jurors who will decide the fate of the three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery began Monday in a case that is bringing national attention to racial justice in the South. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging through a suburban Brunswick neighborhood on […] The post Race permeates day one of jury selection in trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s accused killers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Washington Post

Trump can’t hide behind executive privilege anymore. But he’s still trying.

Teri Kanefield is an author and a graduate of the University of California Berkeley School of Law. For 12 years, she maintained an appellate law practice in California. On Aug. 24, the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a request for documents, including presidential documents housed at the National Archives. President Biden declined to assert executive privilege and authorized the Archives to release the records to Congress. The Presidential Records Act of 1978 (PRA) as modified in 2014 gives the sitting president final authority over whether to assert executive privilege over presidential documents. A former president can be heard, but under the PRA, the sitting president decides.
POTUS

