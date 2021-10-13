CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston educators share adaptive learning techniques

By Laura Onyeneho
defendernetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers have had to make a major transition from remote learning to in-person learning on school campuses. Remote learning gave educators a small glimpse into the lives of their students that they wouldn’t have seen in a classroom. They witnessed the digital divide and the lack of internet access that disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic children. Teachers also facilitated self-led learning and watched students take charge at their own pace and level.

