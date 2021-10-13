Houston educators share adaptive learning techniques

Jennifer Grady has one job title at Mattie Washburn Elementary School. This year, though, she can find herself doing up to four jobs within a couple of days. At drop-off time, Grady often goes to walk students to their classrooms — something their parents can no longer do under COVID protocols. Even two months into the school year, some of the youngest students cry each morning unless accompanied by a staff member.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO