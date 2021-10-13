Zupancic assumes command of 148th Fighter Wing’s Medical Group
Lt. Col. John Zupancic assumed command of the 148th Fighter Wing’s Medical Group on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Zupancic, a native of Gilbert, Minn., began his military career in 1990 when selected for the Health Professions Scholarship Program through the U.S. Navy Reserve. After graduation from The University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, he entered active duty service with the U.S Navy. He completed Officer Training in 1992 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. He was then selected to attend a General Practice Residency at Naval Hospital Great Lakes, Great Lakes, Illinois, graduating in 1993.www.mesabitribune.com
