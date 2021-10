Error codes are always frustrating. One that's been making the rounds recently in Valorant is Error Code 43. So what is it, and how do you fix it?. You may have logged into Valorant recently and been met with the following message: "Not yet. There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client. Error Code: 43." Annoyingly, this error could crop up at any time, such as when attempting to load up the game or even mid-match. It's common, but it's not the end of the world. Here's what you need to know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO